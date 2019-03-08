Popular hardware store relaunches with expanded range

Shop owner Martin Hallier pictured with the Mayor Andy Brewer, mayoress Lorna Brewer, Chairman of Sedgemoor Cllr Peter Clayton deputy mayor Nick Tolley and Edith Rowly and Catherine Searing from BoS Conservatives. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

The chain has been cut on a popular town centre hardware store which has relaunched with a greatly expanded range.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shop owner Martin Hallier pictured with the Mayor Andy Brewer, mayoress Lorna Brewer, Chairman of Sedgemoor Cllr Peter Clayton deputy mayor Nick Tolley and Edith Rowly and Catherine Searing from BoS Conservatives. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Shop owner Martin Hallier pictured with the Mayor Andy Brewer, mayoress Lorna Brewer, Chairman of Sedgemoor Cllr Peter Clayton deputy mayor Nick Tolley and Edith Rowly and Catherine Searing from BoS Conservatives. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

IM Tools in Burnham's Regent Street has rebranded itself Burnham Tool & Hardware after taking on stock from Home Hardware which closed in August.

Owner Martin Hallier said he was sad to see Home Hardware close and wanted to support its customers.

He said: "It was a big loss to our town which I could not bear so I thought I'd take up the challenge of incorporating the two business's ethos."

"I have taken on some of their stock and am looking for a bigger premises."

Shop owner Martin Hallier pictured with the Mayor Andy Brewer, mayoress Lorna Brewer, Chairman of Sedgemoor Cllr Peter Clayton deputy mayor Nick Tolley and Edith Rowly and Catherine Searing from BoS Conservatives. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Shop owner Martin Hallier pictured with the Mayor Andy Brewer, mayoress Lorna Brewer, Chairman of Sedgemoor Cllr Peter Clayton deputy mayor Nick Tolley and Edith Rowly and Catherine Searing from BoS Conservatives. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Burnham mayor Andy Brewer used bolt cutters to cut a metal chain across the shop's doorway to mark the relaunch on Saturday.

Cllr Brewer said: "It's encouraging to see such co-operation between businesses and it's great that Burnham will continue to have a hardware shop."