Congresbury hotel to hold annual Burns Night celebrations next month

A four-star hotel in Congresbury will be holding their annual Burns Night celebrations next month.

The DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House, event will be taking place on January 18.

Guests will be treated to haggis, neeps, tatties and whisky as well as being entertained by 12-piece City of Bristol pipe and drummers, during the evening, which will benefit the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

General manager Mehmet Kandemir said: "There are lots of traditions and we hold true to many of these during our own Burns Night. Lots of people come dressed in traditional Scottish kilts and tartans which adds to the overall ambience and occasion."

Tickets, priced £37, can be purchased online at www.cadburyhotelbristol.co.uk or call 019348 34343