Advanced search

Congresbury hotel to hold annual Burns Night celebrations next month

PUBLISHED: 21:00 09 January 2020

Burns night celebrations to be held in Congresbury

Burns night celebrations to be held in Congresbury

Archant

A four-star hotel in Congresbury will be holding their annual Burns Night celebrations next month.

The DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House, event will be taking place on January 18.

Guests will be treated to haggis, neeps, tatties and whisky as well as being entertained by 12-piece City of Bristol pipe and drummers, during the evening, which will benefit the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

General manager Mehmet Kandemir said: "There are lots of traditions and we hold true to many of these during our own Burns Night. Lots of people come dressed in traditional Scottish kilts and tartans which adds to the overall ambience and occasion."

Tickets, priced £37, can be purchased online at www.cadburyhotelbristol.co.uk or call 019348 34343

Most Read

Delayed £12million hotel development hopes new car park plans will be approved

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Holiday Inn

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ after collision with car in Weston

A person has suffered serious injuries after a collision with a car this morning (Wednesday).Picture: Becky Davis

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Overnight closures at Weston junction

Milton Road junction will be closed weeknights from 7pm-6am.

Delay for new homes at Dolphin Square

View of Dolphin Square Centre from sea front across Sands car park.

Most Read

Delayed £12million hotel development hopes new car park plans will be approved

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Holiday Inn

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ after collision with car in Weston

A person has suffered serious injuries after a collision with a car this morning (Wednesday).Picture: Becky Davis

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Overnight closures at Weston junction

Milton Road junction will be closed weeknights from 7pm-6am.

Delay for new homes at Dolphin Square

View of Dolphin Square Centre from sea front across Sands car park.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Award for woman whose CPR heroics saved customer’s life

Kelsey Walters was handed Best Colleague In The Region award

Union head urges fire authority to reject front-line service cuts

Work under way on multi-million-pound student accommodation scheme set to be town’s largest

Student accommodation under construction in Wadham Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

WIN: Tickets to Queen tribute act at Weston’s Playhouse Theatre

Mercury: The Ultimate Queen Tribute will be performed at the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres

Pantomime society to perform Jack And The Beanstalk production

Jack And The Beanstalk will be performed at Princess Theatre, in Burnham, this month.Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists