New brochures bid to attract business to North Somerset

Two new brochures have been launched in a bid to attract businesses to North Somerset.

North Somerset Council (NSC) has launched the documents, aimed at businesses, to boost the area’s economy and support its ambitions to develop trade and industry.

The North Somerset Growth and Investment Prospectus sets out a roadmap to support economic renewal, with plans to create greater prosperity and quality of life in the area.

The Weston-super-Mare Enterprise Area Prospectus outlines opportunities for investment and employment growth in this location.

Councillor Mark Canniford, executive member for placemaking and economy at NSC, said: "North Somerset is proud to be home to a diverse range of businesses which are leaders in their field, but we’re committed to develop an even stronger local economy.

"We want to support businesses to create more jobs in the area and these prospectuses set out our vision: encouraging inward and local investment to deliver economic growth that is green, digital and people-centred.

"Like any investment prospectus, they showcase development and infrastructure opportunities but they also paint the whole picture of North Somerset and all we have to offer.

"I really believe that we provide a major opportunity for businesses."

The two prospectuses can be found on the council’s business-facing website, In North Somerset (innorthsomerset.co.uk):

Businesses looking for more information about investment opportunities in North Somerset can email North Somerset Council’s economic development team at business@n-somerset.gov.uk.