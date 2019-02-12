Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Business rates boost on the way for town’s small traders

PUBLISHED: 07:05 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:17 20 February 2019

M&S is set to close in Weston High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

M&S is set to close in Weston High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Weston’s under-pressure small traders are set to receive a timely boost after a cut in business rates was announced.

The town centre has endured several difficult years as retail patterns have shifted to online shopping, prompting big name businesses like Marks & Spencer to choose to shut down – but many of Weston’s shops will see their business rates cut by a third.

From April, businesses with a rateable value – the formula used to calculate how much companies should pay – below £51,000 will benefit from a discount in rates.

Business rates are set annually by the Treasury, and the cash is shared between North Somerset Council and the Government – but the country’s top politicians hope to revitalise town centres by reducing the financial duress they are experiencing.

Paul Batts, chairman of Weston Business Improvement District, welcomed the initiative – but called on lawmakers to do more to help independent businesses.

He said: “It is good news North Somerset is adopting the reduction in business rates for small businesses, this will help many small retailers in the area.

“However, the Government needs to do more to tackle the online retailers if we are to preserve our town centres and specialist independent trading areas.”

The council’s deputy leader, Elfan Ap Rees, added: “The additional support for high street and town development announced in the budget is timely.

“The new small business support reflects our continued work to support our town centre shops and invest in the future of the High Street.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Mike Bell believes the scheme is good news for traders, but criticised his Tory counterparts for claiming responsibility.

He said: “It is good news North Somerset’s smallest businesses will benefit from rate relief from April, however, it’s absurd for North Somerset’s Conservatives to be trying to claim any credit.

“They have no choice but to introduce this relief – it is mandated by the Government.

“When I have proposed a local rate relief scheme for small businesses, and especially to attract retailers into the town centre, they have opposed it.

“Cllr Ap Rees’ claims are just nonsense.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after A370 crash

A man has been taken to hospital following the accident. Picture: Google Maps

SLIDERS: How has Weston-super-Mare changed in the past 50 years?

The Winter Gardens 50 years ago.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Plans for almost 250 homes in town are ‘totally inappropriate’

High Isleport Lane development. Picture: Bickenhall Consulting Ltd

Flood alert for Weston-super-Mare and surrounding areas

High Tide at Anchor Head. Picture: Brian Urch

Most Read

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Footage shows why you should always lock your car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Company behind Fortnite Live event stops trading after legal action

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Council warns dog walkers pick up the poo or face fine

Sedgemoor council dog wardens are stepping up efforts to curb dog fouling in the district

Business rates boost on the way for town’s small traders

M&S is set to close in Weston High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Rugby: Yatton boys show fight against North Bristol

Action from Yatton under-15s clash with North Bristol (pic Jason Clarke)

Sharp fall in number of patients treated for addiction

Drug and alcohol addiction has fallen in North Somerset. Picture: Getty

Flood alert for Weston-super-Mare and surrounding areas

High Tide at Anchor Head. Picture: Brian Urch
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists