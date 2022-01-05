Support on offer to help North Somerset businesses bounce back

Businesses in Weston and across North Somerset are being urged to take advantage of a free support package - and sign up by the end of this month.

One hundred and fifty businesses in the district are being offered access to a mix of one-to-one support sessions with expert advisers, group support sessions with other local business leaders, and be signposted to a range of online resources and information hubs through the Welcome Back North Somerset programme.

Key business challenges to be addressed by the scheme include:

staff recruitment and retention

attracting new and repeat business via marketing and digitalisation

business planning for resilience and long-term benefit

attracting new markets via enhanced sustainability and accessibility credentials

The initiative is designed to help independent businesses in high street/town centre and seafront locations across the area bounce back from the challenges of the pandemic and national lockdowns.

The project is supported by the Welcome Back Fund, financed by the European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020.

With Welcome Back funding, North Somerset Council has commissioned Tomorrow’s Tourism to deliver the business support package and is urging local business owners to sign up by the end of January.

“We are delighted to support this project and urge local businesses to register their interest and benefit from solutions to raise sales revenue, attract new customers and markets and drive your business further," said Cllr Mark Canniford, the council's executive member for placemaking and economy.

"As a business owner myself I see this as incredibly helpful support at such a challenging time.

"There is nothing to lose and everything to gain by taking advantage of this free offer today.”

Businesses can find out more and sign up on the In North Somerset website, at innorthsomerset.co.uk/welcome-back-north-somerset.