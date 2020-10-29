Businesses and groups helping to feed families in North Somerset

Published: 10:16 AM October 29, 2020 Updated: 5:37 PM November 21, 2020

A number of community groups and businesses across North Somerset have pledged to step in and support families who are struggling to afford food this half-term.

North Somerset Council has also funded local community organisations to support the welfare of the most vulnerable people in the community during the pandemic.

Businesses and community groups have stepped up after the Government failed to support Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford’s call to extend free school meals to children in the holidays.

North Somerset Council is also hoping to continue its support over the Christmas period by establishing a network of organisations to tackle food poverty.

Cllr Catherine Gibbons, executive member for children’s services said: “We are committed to ensuring fairness and to reducing the inequalities that exist in our communities. No child should go hungry this half-term or ever.

“There is a huge amount of community support available, and we have made payments totalling £195,000 to help vulnerable people during the pandemic. If any family is unable to access that support they should get in touch with us as we can also make emergency payments through our welfare provision scheme.

“We will also be using the coming weeks to ensure that no child goes hungry at Christmas either and will provide more details nearer the time about the support available. We are working to establish a local network of organisations to address food insecurity and poverty and to coordinate future responses.”

A list of all the local community organisations and businesses currently offering support is available on the council’s website at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/holidaymeals.

Anyone who is unable to access that support should contact the council to request an emergency welfare payment on 01934 888035 or 08001 385665 from 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

There is more information at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/wps.