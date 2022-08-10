Carers reach finals in top awards

Access Your Care have reached the finalist stage of the Care and Support West Awards. - Credit: Submitted

'Brilliant' carers have been recognised for their hard work after reaching the finalist stage of a top regional care awards event.

Access Your Care, a family business founded in Clevedon, now based in Weston, has been shortlisted for the finals in the regional Care and Support West awards in four categories.

The awards celebrate the dedication of care professionals all across the region. Some of the shortlisted categories include employer of the year and community based frontline worker.

Founder Zak Aravantinos, said: "The pandemic shone light on the social care sector like never before. It is important that the brilliant work that our team and others in the sector do is acknowledged on an ongoing basis.

"I am incredibly proud and appreciative of everyone here at Access Your Care and being shortlisted is fantastic for the team. Regardless of a win at the awards, we will enjoy taking the opportunity to celebrate one another."

The Care and Support West awards will take place on October 22 at Ashton Gate in Bristol.