Hardware store closed for breaking lockdown rules

Published: 9:01 AM November 13, 2020

The first lockdown enforcement notice has been served in Weston, forcing a hardware store to close.

A Carpetright branch, on Flowerdown Retail Park, was handed the notice after failing to comply with North Somerset Council's enforcement officers when asked to voluntarily close.

A statement made by the authority claimed the hardware store had stayed open despite new national laws requiring all non-essential retail businesses to close - citing "an exemption under the hardware and building merchants category of the regulations."

Enforcement officers served a prohibition notice on Thursday (November 12) - though the store can continue to operate using a click-and-collect service.

The council's deputy leader, Mike Bell expressed his reluctancy to close Weston stores but confirmed more lockdown enforcement notices would be issued if necessary.

He said: “It is such a difficult time for business, and no one wants to force our shops and hospitality to close, but it has to be done for the health and safety of our communities.

"There is no excuse for ignoring the rules, and we will take action against any business that believes lockdown does not apply.

"We are all in this together and that means everyone, businesses and residents alike, have to stick to the rules.”

Cllr Bell also revealed that enforcement officers had taken measures to keep the town's businesses abreast of developments concerning what stores could operate through the second coronavirus lockdown.

He added: "Our enforcement officers worked exceptionally hard last week advising businesses on what could and could not remain open.

"The small team voluntarily worked late into the evenings to interpret complex government guidelines and make sure they responded to every single question before lockdown began."

Weston's Carpetright store was asked for comment, but could not provide one.

Government guidelines are in force until the end of lockdown, December 5. To view the full details on how this affects businesses and venues visit www.gov.uk/guidance/new-national-restrictions-from-5-november#businesses-and-venues.