Century-old family business opens new storage facility in Worle

Yeates managing director, James Griffin, in front of the new premises at Weston Gateway Business Park. - Credit: Yeates

A family-run business which has been operating in Weston for more than 100 years has opened a new storage facility in Worle.

Removals and self storage company Yeates currently operates from its original premises in Clevedon, but has now created a new £2.8million purpose-built warehouse at Weston Gateway Business Park.

Yeates first began as a coal merchant in 1910 and then moved onto haulage, using horse and carts to move goods.

The new facility in Worle is comprised of four floors and has been developed through an international sustainability framework, which has equipped the building with solar panels, electric heating, cooling system and energy efficient glass and lighting.

Yeates in the early 1900s. - Credit: Yeates

It will offer more than 300 units for domestic and commercial customers to use in the short or long term, and will be accessible 24 hours a day, all year round.

Managing director and fourth-generation business owner, James Griffin, said: "We are delighted to be open at last and welcoming customers to our brand-new self storage facility.

"We have been planning this expansion for a number of years, and despite slight setbacks presented by the pandemic, we have finally opened.

"Adding a second premises to our well-established removals and storage operation is another exciting chapter in our 10 year history.

"The new site will continue to improve our logistics capability and allow us to extend our portfolio into Weston – supporting business and private users with a first-class self storage service.

"The main contractor for the build was a local firm, Corkish Construction, who worked tirelessly to overcome issues and bring the project to completion.

"Our expansion was made possible thanks to a £1.6million development loan through the Lloyds Bank clean growth finance initiative, which provides funding to help businesses transition to a lower carbon, more sustainable future.

"After so many setbacks we are finally open and trading, so whether you are an individual or a business looking for more space, just pop in - we will be delighted to show you around."

Yeates is a Which? trusted trader and a member of the British Association of Removers and the Self Storage Association.

Its original site in Clevedon will remain open as usual.

To book an appointment with Yeates, visit its website at www.yeates.co.uk/.