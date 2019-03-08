'Traditional' fish and chip shop plans revealed

A Weston store is set to be converted into a fish and chip shop.

Planning permission is being sought to convert the former Biddiscombes carpet business, in Winterstoke Road, which shut in May, into a 'traditional, but quality, takeaway'.

Ryan Charalambous has applied to North Somerset Council for change of use consent, with hopes of splitting the building into two units.

Four full-time and up to six part-time jobs will be created if the project goes ahead.

The applicant's design and access statement said: "The proposal to provide grilled, healthy and quality traditional local food.

"The proposal is to split the single retail unit into two separate units to entice a further food outlet or maintain the existing use as a smaller retail shop.

"Although there are other food outlets nearby, the proposal will give the locals a further choice to acquire a more traditional option."