Plans approved for new fish and chip shop in Weston

PUBLISHED: 18:00 24 October 2019

Vacant Biddiscombes carpet shop in Winterstoke Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Vacant Biddiscombes carpet shop in Winterstoke Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A former Weston carpet store will be converted into a 'traditional' fish and chip shop.

Ryan Charalambous has received planning permission from North Somerset Council to redevelop the vacant Biddiscombes shop, in Winterstoke Road, into a 'quality' takeaway.

The applicant will split the building into two units, with hopes of luring a second food trader to occupy the site.

The council's case officer, Ellena Fletcher, wrote: "It is considered the site is suitable for the proposed development and is unlikely to adversely harm the surrounding area.

"The proposals would make use of an existing vacant unit and would enhance the appearance of the building.

"The council's environmental health officer did not have any objections to the proposal.

"Therefore, the proposal wouldn't result in a significant adverse impact upon the living conditions of neighbours."

