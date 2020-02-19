Advanced search

Community fight to keep village shop open

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 February 2020

Caroline Chennells and John Mathews standing beside Brent Knoll Village Shop.Picture: John Mathews

Caroline Chennells and John Mathews standing beside Brent Knoll Village Shop.Picture: John Mathews

Brent Knoll Village Shop

A village shop will close next month after its owner faced a 'major challenge' to keep it open.

Concerned villagers have since opted to run the store, in Brent Knoll, as a community enterprise to save it from permanent closure.

A survey has been launched by community shop project leads David Sturgess and John Matthews to help keep Brent Knoll Village Shop, in Brent Street, a permanent fixture in the area by turning the business into a community enterprise.

The Post Office at the store has already been put into suspension and the village shop will close on March 1.

Cllr Sturgess said: "The shop's owner, Caroline Chennells, has been very open about the store's situation for a long time, it hasn't been financially stable and its footfall hasn't been great.

"Trying to run the shop as a business in the village has been a major challenge.

"The survey ends on March 7, and we need to establish if the majority of people are voting to open the shop as an enterprise and if they would be willing to help run the facility in Brent Knoll. Around 60 people responded to the online questionnaire in the first two to three days, and the result was overwhelmingly positive.

"There have been around 75 responses so far, and a lot of people agreed to volunteer at the shop and to become a shareholder in the enterprise, which would cost between £50-£100."

David says around 20 volunteers are needed to help run the village shop and people can decide how many hours a week they can commit to the cause.

He said early indications from the survey show volunteer numbers are 'pretty much there'.

David added: "Once we have established a need to launch the community enterprise, we will apply to the Plunkett Foundation, which has saved more than 300 shops from closure, and 96 per cent of the stores are still running successfully.

"In order for us to have any hope of getting the Post Office back open, we need to get the community enterprise up-and-running."

Brent Knoll Parish Council is demonstrating its support for the project by agreeing to pay for the printing and distribution of leaflets to 600 homes in Brent Knoll and East Brent, which will be distributed in the villages today.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Nationwide chain to close its Weston High Street unit

The Body Shop will close in the Sovereign Shopping Centre. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Cabin pair to be evicted from home in woods

Jordan Lawton and Tania Harvey may be evicted from their home in a weeks time.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Child sent to hospital after assault in Weston

Police

‘Don’t be afraid to help’

Visually impaired man Darren Palmer treated unfairly by pure gym, pictured with his guide dog. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Nationwide chain to close its Weston High Street unit

The Body Shop will close in the Sovereign Shopping Centre. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Cabin pair to be evicted from home in woods

Jordan Lawton and Tania Harvey may be evicted from their home in a weeks time.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Child sent to hospital after assault in Weston

Police

‘Don’t be afraid to help’

Visually impaired man Darren Palmer treated unfairly by pure gym, pictured with his guide dog. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Community fight to keep village shop open

Caroline Chennells and John Mathews standing beside Brent Knoll Village Shop.Picture: John Mathews

From giving talks to giving punches – Dean Dodge on ‘biggest fight’ of his career

Boxer Dean Dodge gets ready for the biggest fight of his career when he takes on Sean Davis.

Public invited to stargazing event next month

People are being invited to learn about the effects of light pollution

Speedway: Somerset Rebels rocked by rider injury

A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena (pic Lily Newton-Browne)

Myra takes on charity skydive in husband’s memory this spring

Myra Birdsall will skydive in memory of her husband David in aid of The PSP Association.Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24