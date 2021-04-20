Restaurants celebrate successful first week after April 12 reopening

Published: 7:00 AM April 20, 2021 Updated: 7:22 AM April 20, 2021

Guests have been enjoying dining in the grounds of Cadbury House as the venue's restaurants reopened their outdoor areas. - Credit: Cadbury House

Two popular North Somerset restaurants have enjoyed successful re-openings following the ease in lockdown restrictions.

The Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill and Bardolino Pizzeria, which are both located at Cadbury House in Congresbury, opened their doors to customers for al fresco dining on April 12 after being closed for more than three months.

The restaurants have enjoyed a busy week, with customers making the most of the warmer weather.

General manager Mehmet Kandemir, said: “It’s great to be able to open our doors and was fantastic to see guests come to enjoy a meal and celebrate here at both the Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill and Bardolino Pizzeria.

“Obviously, we’re currently operating outside dining only and am pleased to say the first few days went very well and as we ease our way out of lockdown, we’ll look forward to welcoming more people wanting to dine out or enjoy a drink. It looks like there is a significant appetite for outdoor dining especially at the weekends."

Restaurants and pubs were able to reopen outdoor areas on April 12, with a number of restrictions in place to protect staff and customers.

Customers must order, eat and drink while seated; observe social distancing; wear face masks when walking to the table or using the toilet; and follow the rule of six or be in a group with just one other household.

Mr Kandemir added: “Customers will notice that things may be a little different, as we have made some necessary changes to our restaurants based on advice from the Government, industry bodies and our own safety consultants. We’re operating a reduced à la carte menu but the exacting standards expecting from one of the world’s greatest chefs have not be compromised in any way.

“We take great pride in maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene and we’ve taken every precaution so that those who dine with us can do so safe in the knowledge that all has been done to safeguard their health and that of the staff.

“There’s no denying that the hospitality sector has been hit hard by this pandemic, however we were determined to come out of this by hitting the ground running so that our customers can feel reassured we’ve done all we can to provide them with a safe dining environment.”