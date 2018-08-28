Golf club reveals proposal to build ‘luxury’ holiday homes at course

A golf club which has gone ‘from strength to strength’ off the course has launched plans to bolster its offering of ‘luxury’ accommodation.

Mendip Spring Golf and Country Club, in Congresbury, hopes to install six ‘executive-style lodges’ to capitalise on booming trade enjoyed in recent years.

The timber lodges would be either available as rented short-stay self-catering accommodation, or they could be bought as holiday homes.

The lodges are set to be kitted out with plenty of swanky features including hot tubs and balconies.

The club, which has more than 700 members and two courses, has applied to North Somerset Council for planning permission to install the lodges, and the authority will review the plans before making a decision in 2019.

In the club’s planning documents which it submitted to the council, it said the business’ turnover has tripled since owner Chris Mikulla took over, with staff swelling from 25 to 40 – and the addition of the lodges would help further its growth.

Mr Mikulla told the Mercury the development would help to satisfy sizeable demand from both golfers and holidaymakers which has grown significantly since he took over in 2014.

Mr Mikulla said: “We have had the club for four years and we applied for extended accommodation when we came in.

“The extra accommodation, which was made available by converting other buildings or offices, has taken the club from strength to strength; it really has transformed the business.

“A golf club would struggle to make money from golf alone these days.

“The demand is there for people to rent them for a short break and we would also be interested in people purchasing a lodge permanently.

“We’ve got golfers from the Midlands who would like to spend the summer here.

“They will be executive-style luxury lodges which would be kitted with hot tubs and balconies.”

The club, in Honeyhall Lane, has vowed the development would be ‘sympathetic’ to its surroundings, with timber lodges chosen to ‘ensure greater accordance with the environment around the site’.