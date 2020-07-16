Officials advise businesses after coronavirus case confirmed in town

Burnham High Street is temporarily closed to vehicles.Picture: Google Street View Google Street View

Public Health England officials have given advice to businesses on how to react to a positive or suspected Covid-19 case in a Somerset town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Burnham High Street. Burnham High Street.

This comes as a second positive case has been confirmed in Burnham, and the two identified are not thought at to be linked.

Somerset’s Public Health consultants and Sedgemoor District Council Environmental Health attended the town’s virtual Chamber of Trade meeting on July 9 to provide support and give advice.

Information includes if a worker or customer is symptomatic or tests positive, to ensure the person is self-isolating and stays at home.

The next step is to call the Public Health England Health Protection Team (PHE) immediately to seek advice on the business’s actions moving forward.

Burnham High Street. Burnham High Street.

Public Health England will then carry out a risk assessment and will advise on what to do next.

Businesses should not close unless advised to do so by PHE following the risk assessment, and staff should not be sent for a Covid-19 test unless they show symptoms.

Close contacts, as determined by PHE, of the person testing positive need to self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of any test result or if they are showing symptoms.

To contact the Public Health England Health Protection Team, call 03003 038162.