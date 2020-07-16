Advanced search

Officials advise businesses after coronavirus case confirmed in town

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 July 2020

Burnham High Street is temporarily closed to vehicles.Picture: Google Street View

Burnham High Street is temporarily closed to vehicles.Picture: Google Street View

Google Street View

Public Health England officials have given advice to businesses on how to react to a positive or suspected Covid-19 case in a Somerset town.

Burnham High Street.Burnham High Street.

This comes as a second positive case has been confirmed in Burnham, and the two identified are not thought at to be linked.

Somerset’s Public Health consultants and Sedgemoor District Council Environmental Health attended the town’s virtual Chamber of Trade meeting on July 9 to provide support and give advice.

Information includes if a worker or customer is symptomatic or tests positive, to ensure the person is self-isolating and stays at home.

The next step is to call the Public Health England Health Protection Team (PHE) immediately to seek advice on the business’s actions moving forward.

Burnham High Street.Burnham High Street.

Public Health England will then carry out a risk assessment and will advise on what to do next.

Businesses should not close unless advised to do so by PHE following the risk assessment, and staff should not be sent for a Covid-19 test unless they show symptoms.

Close contacts, as determined by PHE, of the person testing positive need to self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of any test result or if they are showing symptoms.

To contact the Public Health England Health Protection Team, call 03003 038162.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Outdoor dining could be launched in Weston town centre by end of month

The Italian Gardens could be used as an outdoor trading space. Picture: Mark Atherton

New pedestrian zone in Weston town centre

Regent Street will become a pedestrian zone.

Beachgoers rescued from mud in Weston

Life in the Muditerranean, when will they learn. This rescue called out the Hovercraft, Coast Guard, Fire Service and an Ambulance

Murder trial set following Weston stabbing

Restaurant enjoys success during reopening weekend after award win

Nick Taplin fouded Black and White Hospitality in 2013. Picture: Black and White Hospitality

Most Read

Outdoor dining could be launched in Weston town centre by end of month

The Italian Gardens could be used as an outdoor trading space. Picture: Mark Atherton

New pedestrian zone in Weston town centre

Regent Street will become a pedestrian zone.

Beachgoers rescued from mud in Weston

Life in the Muditerranean, when will they learn. This rescue called out the Hovercraft, Coast Guard, Fire Service and an Ambulance

Murder trial set following Weston stabbing

Restaurant enjoys success during reopening weekend after award win

Nick Taplin fouded Black and White Hospitality in 2013. Picture: Black and White Hospitality

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Officials advise businesses after coronavirus case confirmed in town

Burnham High Street is temporarily closed to vehicles.Picture: Google Street View

Coming back to Congresbury feels like home says teenager Harding after a friendly ton

Cameron Harding scored 100 runs from 95 deliveries in their 137 run victory over Weston.

Harding’s century helps Congresbury defeat Weston youngsters

Alex Leeks in action for Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston nurse cutting 17 inches of hair on charity live stream

Nikita Phippen is donating 17 inches of hair to the Little Princess Trust.

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Arsenal manager George Graham celebrates with the European Cup Winner's Cup