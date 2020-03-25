Advanced search

Council closes parks, carparks and recycling centres

PUBLISHED: 15:08 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 25 March 2020

<p> Wet, muddy, sunny and rain, but still surprising and beautiful.</p>

Wet, muddy, sunny and rain, but still surprising and beautiful.

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Car parks, play areas and recycling centres in North Somerset have closed today following last night’s government announcement.

North Somerset Council has closed all three of its recycling centres at Backwell, Portishead and Weston until further notice.

Trips to recycling centres are not included on the government list of essential reasons for travel.

Play areas are also being closed to ensure any visits to parks are only for the purposes of exercise as outlined by government. Residents should not attempt to use any play areas until further notice.

Nine car parks are also being closed to reduce the opportunity for people to visit areas that are not associated with the acceptable reasons for travel.

The measures will remain in place until further notice to support the additional social distancing measures and protect lives.

Residents are urged to comply with government advice. They are:

*Salthouse, Clevedon

*Bus Terminus, Kewstoke/Sand Bay

*Beach Road (opposite Commodore), Kewstoke/Sand Bay

*Marine Parade, Weston-super-Mare

*Uphill Beach, Uphill

*Knightstone Causeway, Weston-super-Mare (access will remain for residents)

*Melrose, Weston-super-Mare

*Worlebury Woods, Weston-super-Mare

*Kilkenny Fields and cricket club car park Lake Grounds, Portishead.

Most Read

Seven coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Man dies of coronavirus in Weston-super-Mare

A 94-year-old man has died from coronavirus at Weston General Hospital.

Weston’s Grand Pier closes

Weston Grand Pier

Introducing Congresbury Garden Centre

Congresbury Garden Centre

Most Read

Seven coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Man dies of coronavirus in Weston-super-Mare

A 94-year-old man has died from coronavirus at Weston General Hospital.

Weston’s Grand Pier closes

Weston Grand Pier

Introducing Congresbury Garden Centre

Congresbury Garden Centre

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Council closes parks, carparks and recycling centres

<p> Wet, muddy, sunny and rain, but still surprising and beautiful.</p>

There With You: Coach drivers to retrain as ambulance drivers

Bakers Dolphin coach drivers to retrain as ambulance drivers

Man dies of coronavirus in Weston-super-Mare

A 94-year-old man has died from coronavirus at Weston General Hospital.

Asda van burned out by vandals

The Asda van was dumped and set fire to on Warne Road. Picture: Doug Stevens
Drive 24