Council closes parks, carparks and recycling centres

Wet, muddy, sunny and rain, but still surprising and beautiful.

Car parks, play areas and recycling centres in North Somerset have closed today following last night’s government announcement.

North Somerset Council has closed all three of its recycling centres at Backwell, Portishead and Weston until further notice.

Trips to recycling centres are not included on the government list of essential reasons for travel.

Play areas are also being closed to ensure any visits to parks are only for the purposes of exercise as outlined by government. Residents should not attempt to use any play areas until further notice.

Nine car parks are also being closed to reduce the opportunity for people to visit areas that are not associated with the acceptable reasons for travel.

The measures will remain in place until further notice to support the additional social distancing measures and protect lives.

Residents are urged to comply with government advice. They are:

*Salthouse, Clevedon

*Bus Terminus, Kewstoke/Sand Bay

*Beach Road (opposite Commodore), Kewstoke/Sand Bay

*Marine Parade, Weston-super-Mare

*Uphill Beach, Uphill

*Knightstone Causeway, Weston-super-Mare (access will remain for residents)

*Melrose, Weston-super-Mare

*Worlebury Woods, Weston-super-Mare

*Kilkenny Fields and cricket club car park Lake Grounds, Portishead.