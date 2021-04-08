News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Husband and wife launch Cheddar Pizza House in lockdown

Vicky Angear

Published: 10:00 AM April 8, 2021   
Richard and Kathryn Munday

Richard and Kathryn Munday have launched Cheddar Pizza House from their own home.

A couple from Cheddar have set up a pizza house from their own home during lockdown.

Kathryn and Richard Munday have launched Cheddar Pizza House offering homemade pizzas to take away on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The couple started the business in January, during the third lockdown, and since then they have made more than 200 pizzas for customers.

Firefighters with pizzas donated by Cheddar Pizza House.

Firefighters with pizzas donated by Cheddar Pizza House.

Kathryn and Richard are so grateful for the support they have received from the local community. To show their appreciation, the couple sent some pizzas down to Cheddar Fire Station to say thank you to key workers during the pandemic.

Cheddar firefighters with pizzas

Cheddar firefighters with their pizzas donated by Cheddar Pizza House.

All the pizzas are made from scratch, before being cooked in a pizza oven to give them a crispy base and 'perfectly grilled finish'.

Cheddar Pizza House has also been selling DIY pizza kits for children to enjoy over the Easter holidays.

To find out more about the business, follow Cheddar Pizza House on Facebook.

