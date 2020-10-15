Advanced search

Creative Thingy Wotsit handed £1,000 grant

PUBLISHED: 16:00 16 October 2020

Tania Bodalia from That Creative Thingy Wotsit at the Weston Collective and Oxhouse Fitness Wellbeing event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Tania Bodalia from That Creative Thingy Wotsit at the Weston Collective and Oxhouse Fitness Wellbeing event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A drama group which takes theatre to care homes in Weston has received a £1,000 grant.

The Creative Thingy Wotsit CIC was awarded the cash as part of a Community’s Champions programme by housebuilder Persimmon Houses.

Group member, Tania Bodalia said: “We’re thrilled to receive this funding from Persimmon Homes.”

The creative collective aim to improve the quality of life for Weston residents living with long-term health conditions.

Last year, working alongside drama practitioners, the group staged a dementia-friendly adaptation of Wonderland.

Tania added: “The performance of Wonderland was a huge success last year and we have since been contacted by a number of care homes about bringing theatre to their residents.

“It will be a fantastic intergenerational activity much enjoyed by residents’ families and grandchildren.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Creative Thingy Wotsit handed £1,000 grant

Tania Bodalia from That Creative Thingy Wotsit at the Weston Collective and Oxhouse Fitness Wellbeing event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Funding boost worth £7,000 to support community groups during crisis

Weston Hospicecare.

Shop Local campaign launching next week

The Mercury is launching its Shop Local campaign next week. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Homes England seeking developer to deliver Weston town centre housing plan

Images of the proposed redevelopment of Locking Road and Sunnyside Road car parks have been revealed. Picture: North Somerset Council

Residents install gates in lanes behind homes to deter antisocial behaviour

Weston residents have installed gates in lanes behind their homes to deter anti-social behaviour. Picture: Amanda Woods