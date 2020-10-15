Creative Thingy Wotsit handed £1,000 grant
PUBLISHED: 16:00 16 October 2020
A drama group which takes theatre to care homes in Weston has received a £1,000 grant.
The Creative Thingy Wotsit CIC was awarded the cash as part of a Community’s Champions programme by housebuilder Persimmon Houses.
Group member, Tania Bodalia said: “We’re thrilled to receive this funding from Persimmon Homes.”
The creative collective aim to improve the quality of life for Weston residents living with long-term health conditions.
Last year, working alongside drama practitioners, the group staged a dementia-friendly adaptation of Wonderland.
Tania added: “The performance of Wonderland was a huge success last year and we have since been contacted by a number of care homes about bringing theatre to their residents.
“It will be a fantastic intergenerational activity much enjoyed by residents’ families and grandchildren.”
