Creative Thingy Wotsit handed £1,000 grant

Tania Bodalia from That Creative Thingy Wotsit at the Weston Collective and Oxhouse Fitness Wellbeing event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A drama group which takes theatre to care homes in Weston has received a £1,000 grant.

The Creative Thingy Wotsit CIC was awarded the cash as part of a Community’s Champions programme by housebuilder Persimmon Houses.

Group member, Tania Bodalia said: “We’re thrilled to receive this funding from Persimmon Homes.”

The creative collective aim to improve the quality of life for Weston residents living with long-term health conditions.

Last year, working alongside drama practitioners, the group staged a dementia-friendly adaptation of Wonderland.

Tania added: “The performance of Wonderland was a huge success last year and we have since been contacted by a number of care homes about bringing theatre to their residents.

“It will be a fantastic intergenerational activity much enjoyed by residents’ families and grandchildren.”