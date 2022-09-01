News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston hospital to recruit mental health workers at jobs fayre

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 2:02 PM September 1, 2022
The Cygnet Hospital in Kewstoke.

The Cygnet Hospital in Kewstoke. - Credit: Archant

A private mental health hospital in Kewstoke will talk to local jobseekers on the benefits of working in the health sector.

Cygnet Hospital, on Beach Road, will host an open day at The Royal Hotel later this month as part of a recruitment drive for health workers.

The jobs fayre will show people how they can make a positive difference to the lives of people with mental health needs.

It comes after a 'significant strain' was put on the sector during Covid and vacancies nationwide stand at around 120,000.

Incentives include discounts from big name brands such as H&M, Primark, Boohoo and IKEA, as well as discounted gym membership and free meals onsite.

Human resources director at Cygnet Health Care, Jenny Gibson, said: "Previous experience is not essential, but it is important that applicants have a passion for delivering outstanding care and helping others."

The open day will take place on September 14 from 10am to 4pm at The Royal Hotel, Weston.


Kewstoke News
Weston-super-Mare News

