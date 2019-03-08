Weston butchers announces High Street shop closure
PUBLISHED: 18:00 16 October 2019
Lily Newton-Browne
The owners of a town centre butchers will permanently shut their shop after almost a quarter of a century of trading in Weston.
Husband and wife Darrell and Alison Wood said the decision to close their High Street store has been one of the hardest they have ever had to make.
The couple made the 'very difficult' decision to close Darrell's butchers next month, because they wish to spend more time with their family.
Darrell's announced the closure on social media, as well as putting billboards outside its shop, on October 6, and will let go four members of staff who work at the business.
Darrell said: "It's taken 24 years to build this business up, but my wife Alison and I have decided to close our store.
"The decision has been one of the hardest we have had to make, but we know it's the best choice for the pair of us.
"We talked about selling the business around a year ago, and we have tried to find buyers, but to no avail.
"I feel this is the right time to give the butchers up, so my wife and I can spend more time with our family."
Darrell and Alison started trading at former market place In Shops, in Regent Street, in 1995, and moved to their unit in High Street shortly afterwards due to the firm's collapse.
The couple have a son, Jack, and Darrell has a daughter, Lauren, as well as four grandchildren.
Darrell says the decision has been an emotional one, as he still has customers visiting the shop who have been there since the 'very beginning'.
Customers have given their best wishes to the pair in their droves since the announcement of the closure.
People praised the store's hard-working staff, and one customer mentioned that they are going to miss 'the best butchers in the town'.
Darrell continued: "I love my job, but there comes a time in your life when you want to move on.
"Times have changed, buying habits have changed, and I can't influence that.
"We would like to say a huge thank you from the bottom of our hearts to our lovely and loyal customers who have supported us over the last 24 years."
Darrell's will close on November 2.