Ad Feature

An award-winning family business is holding an open day at its Weston pharmacy next month.

Day Lewis Pharmacy is looking forward to meeting the local community on Tuesday, June 21 at its branch at 168, Locking Road.

The pharmacy is open from 8.30am-6.30pm Monday-Friday.

Pharmacist Benson said: “Welcome to Weston’s Day Lewis Pharmacy. Our friendly, helpful team offers a personal and professional service and is always here to advise on your health and medical needs.

“Not only this, but we also offer a prescription delivery service, for your convenience. Come in and say hello.”

The services offered at Day Lewis Pharmacy include flu vaccines, treatment for minor ailments, dosette boxes, weight management, advanced hay fever treatment and travel vaccines.

Everyone is welcome to come to the open day, with activities including a raffle with special prizes, a ribbon-cutting at 12 pm, free blood-pressure tests, lunch, sweet treats and plenty more.

The Day Lewis Group is an award-winning family business, consisting of one of the largest independent pharmacy chains in the UK and Europe. Founded by the late Kirit Patel MBE and his brother JC Patel in 1975, the group remains a family-owned entity today, having grown from one pharmacy in Southborough to owning and managing more than 260 pharmacies in the UK today.

Day Lewis employs more than 2,500 people and has a major presence in the South of England.

The Day Lewis Pharmacy, in Locking Road, Weston




