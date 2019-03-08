Developer supports scout group with donation to help 'deliver exciting experiences'

Bellway has donated high-vis vests to 1st Banwell Scouts. Archant

A housebuilder has made a 'hugely important' donation to a scout group.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bellway has given 1st Banwell Scouts 36 high-vis vests which will prove invaluable for the youngsters treks and expeditions.

Scout leader John Baker said 'Bellway's contribution is hugely important'.

He added: "Each week we give our young people the opportunity to enjoy fun and adventures outdoors safely, so this donation from Bellway is very helpful.

"This means we can go on hikes at Crook Peak, practise bush craft skills in the woods and cycle along the Strawberry Line in the dark.

"The jackets would have cost us £200 so this donation allows us to use our funds to deliver exciting experiences for the young people."

Rachel Way, sales manager for Bellway South West, said: "The donation we have made to the scouts make their trips and hikes safer is one of the ways we can help enhance the local community in which we are building."