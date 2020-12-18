Extra funding for pubs, restaurants and cafés hit by Covid restrictions

Published: 7:00 AM December 18, 2020

North Somerset Council is offering extra funding to pubs, restaurants and cafes impacted by Covid restrictions. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pubs, restaurants and cafés which have been hit by coronavirus restrictions are being given extra funding by North Somerset Council.

In addition to the £1,000 Christmas Support payments announced by the Government to support wet-led pubs, North Somerset Council will be contacting more than 300 pubs, restaurants and cafes across the area to offer payments during December, January and February.

Cllr Mark Canniford, the council's executive member for business said: "This year has been incredibly difficult for our local businesses, and the hospitality sector has been hit especially hard.

"The lockdowns and tier three restrictions have severely limited their ability to trade, especially in the run up to Christmas in what for many businesses is their busiest trading period.

"While we welcome the £1,000 additional funding announced by government for 'wet-led' pubs, this would only help a relatively small number of businesses in our area.

"We want our pubs, restaurants and cafés to all still be here when they're able to trade more normally again.

"We've listened to what our businesses have told us, and we're going above and beyond to step in to help."

The Christmas Support Payment for wet-led pubs supports pubs that predominantly serve alcohol and have been severely impacted due to Covid restrictions.

North Somerset Council is offering funding to support more pubs, restaurants and cafés which have been hit hard by the pandemic.

North Somerset Council will email or write to all known eligible pubs, restaurants and cafés before Christmas to let them know how to claim the additional funding.





Pubs and restaurants will be able to claim £3,000 in total, paid at £1,000 per month for December, January and February.

Cafés with between one and 10 employees will be able to claim £500 for each of the three months, and cafés employing 11 or more people will be able to claim £1,000 a month.

Any business which has not had an email or letter by December 23 and believes they are eligible, can contact the business grants team via businessgrants@n-somerset.gov.uk

This funding is in addition to any other statutory grants businesses may have received.

The council is also contacting businesses which were not able to re-open while the area was under tier three restrictions.

Details of the grants and criteria are available by logging on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/businesssupportgrant