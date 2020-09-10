Advanced search

Entertainer’s proposal to turn SeaQuarium into family entertainment venue

PUBLISHED: 07:32 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:32 10 September 2020

Ade Bowen wants to turn the former SeaQuarium into a family entertainment venue.

Archant

A children’s entertainer is hoping to turn Weston’s SeaQuarium into a family attraction for parties, soft play and art classes with stalls for local businesses.

Ade Bowen, who runs Action Pussycat, is one of six individuals who have expressed an interest in taking over the venue in Marine Parade.

The SeaQuarium closed permanently in March last year due to ongoing financial difficulties and the prominent building has stood empty since then.

Ade has informed North Somerset Council he is interested in taking over the building and turning it into multi-purpose facility with a soft play area, a climbing wall, a zip ware, an amusement arcade, a café, trade stalls and as a party venue.

The children’s entertainer announced his intentions via his Facebook page and has already received a great deal of support.

He said: “My post on Facebook has received a lot of interest and support. I think people are keen to see the sea life centre back in use.

“I approached the council with an interest to take over the centre and develop it as a family entertainment venue.

“My plan would be to create an attraction to entertain the whole family, not just a place where children play and parents sit and drink a coffee. I want to give the parents something to do as well.

“So, in addition to the soft play area, party room and arcade machines, I would rent stalls to local artisan businesses, giving small businesses an affordable platform to reach the public and sell their goods.

“I would deliver my art classes from this venue and have a dedicated teaching room which would also be available to rent to other providers to create a real community education programme available. I also thought that a traditional indoor climbing wall could be available, and I would have a zip wire from the pier to the beach.

“I am just one of six projects that the council recently acknowledged from interested parties, others including a music venue and an in shops style venue for local traders.

“The lease for the venue is still owned by SeaQuarium Ltd, and for any change in usage, there is a process. So in real terms, I think it will be quite some time before anybody would be able to take the place over, but it is exciting that I am in the race.”

