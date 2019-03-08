Advanced search

Footcare specialist opens clinic

PUBLISHED: 20:00 13 April 2019

Paul Hill at his new chiropody clinic Footology, Box Bush Farm, Summer Lane, West Wick. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A footcare specialist has opened his own clinic.

Paul Hill has launched Feetology Foot Healthcare in West Wick.

The move comes after previously running a mobile service treating people in their own homes.

Having already establishing a strong client base, he began looking for further opportunities to develop the business.

Paul said: “I decided to branch out by opening a clinic where people can come and receive treatment in a more sterile environment, while maintaining and improving the mobile side.

“I offer a wide variety of treatments from corn and verruca removal as well as treatments for hard skin, ingrowing toenails and fungal infections, all finished off with a soothing foot massage.

“Experience tells me foot healthcare is an all too often overlooked problem and early treatments nearly always prevent further issues arising.”

Feetology is based at Box Bush Farm, in Summer Lane.

