Fire crews tackle blaze at industrial estate near Weston

The fire was in a skip on an industrial estate in Lynx Crescent, Hutton, near Weston - Credit: Google

Fire crews were called to a blaze at an industrial estate near Weston this week.

Firefighters from Weston were sent to Lynx Crescent, in Hutton, at just before 4.30pm on Tuesday afternoon (June 14).

"On arrival, crews found one large skip with its contents well alight," said an Avon Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.

"With one firefighter wearing breathing apparatus, crews used three hose reels to extinguish the fire.

"Thermal imaging cameras were also in use to monitor the scene's temperature."

The cause of the incident was determined to have been accidental, the spokesperson added.