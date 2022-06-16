News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Business

Fire crews tackle blaze at industrial estate near Weston

person

Paul Jones

Published: 7:55 AM June 16, 2022
The fire was in a skip on an industrial estate in Lynx Crescent, Hutton, near Weston

The fire was in a skip on an industrial estate in Lynx Crescent, Hutton, near Weston - Credit: Google

Fire crews were called to a blaze at an industrial estate near Weston this week.

Firefighters from Weston were sent to Lynx Crescent, in Hutton, at just before 4.30pm on Tuesday afternoon (June 14).

"On arrival, crews found one large skip with its contents well alight," said an Avon Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson. 

"With one firefighter wearing breathing apparatus, crews used three hose reels to extinguish the fire. 

"Thermal imaging cameras were also in use to monitor the scene's temperature."

The cause of the incident was determined to have been accidental, the spokesperson added.

Hutton News

Don't Miss

The man involved in the siege has been named locally as Luke Stilwell

Man jailed over 17-hour siege at house in Weston

Paul Jones

person
Bristol Water was fined over the breaches in North Somerset

Firm fined over roadworks permit breaches

Paul Jones

person
The café would be in the former tReds store in Weston High Street

Plans for new café in Weston High Street submitted

Paul Jones

person
The property which was gutted by a fire in the early hours of this morning.

Fire-hit Weston flats could be rebuilt if plans are approved

Paul Jones

person