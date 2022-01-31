Work starting on landmark Weston venue restoration

Work is starting at the Fork n Ale in Weston - Credit: tomsparey.com

Work is starting today (Monday) on a major scheme to update a landmark Weston shopfront.

Set to last eight weeks, the project will see the Fork n Ale Taproom and Kitchen restored.

The work is part of Weston's High Street Heritage Action Zone Shopfront Enhancement Scheme, managed by North Somerset Council.

The project will include:

restoring the frontage of the building to its original façade, and

reinstating the original stained-glass windows

Specialist work to bring back to life a parapet that was lost in the early 1980s is due to take place in the spring

The Grade II-listed building was constructed in the mid-19th Century and has a history of providing ale to locals, with many identities including the Bristol and Exeter, The Town Crier and Bonds.

As the Fork n Ale, the building is now a popular town centre independent restaurant, bar, and music venue.

Andrew Bidmead, landlord of the Fork n Ale, said: "There’s an excitement about the place now that work is starting and we’re looking forward to seeing the result.

"We would like to take this opportunity to reassure our customers that we will remain open throughout the works."

Councillor Mark Canniford, executive member for business, economy and employment at North Somerset Council, said: "It's so positive to see work starting on Weston’s second shopfront enhancement project.

"I look forward to seeing the realisation of the pipeline of shopfront enhancement throughout 2022.

"I believe this work will significantly improve the appearance of the town centre and in turn encourage more footfall and trade."

The first business to take advantage of the town's Shopfront Enhancement Scheme was family-run department store Walker and Ling.

There, an original mosaic was re-instated to the front of the department store.

Rebecca Barrett, regional director at Historic England, said: "We’re delighted that work is about to get underway at the Fork n Ale.

"As a historic business and a distinctive Victorian building it plays an important part in Weston’s story. The repairs will ensure it continues to do so for many years to come."

Funded by Historic England, the shopfront enhancement scheme is open to priority properties within Weston’s Heritage Action Zones.

Weston has two Heritage Action Zones in its town centre thanks to a combined investment of £2m from Historic England.

The Shopfront Enhancement Scheme is part of this work and will run until March 2024.

For more information, see www.n-somerset.gov.uk/heritageactionzone