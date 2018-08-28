Former apprentice to mentor new recruit at award-winning spa

Charlotte Rabone and Ella Williams at thespa at Cadbury House. Archant

A therapist who began her career as an apprentice at one of the region’s leading spas has now become mentor for the next generation of beauticians.

Ella Williams started out as a weekend work experience student seven years ago while studying for her beauty therapy qualifications at Weston College.

She now works full time at thespa at Cadbury House in Congresbury and has started supervising the newest recruit Charlotte Rabone as she begins her studies.

Ella said: “It doesn’t seem that long ago when I first started here at Cadbury House, so it’s amazing to think that I’m now helping the next generation of beauty therapists work towards their own qualifications.

“When I started my apprenticeship it really helped build my confidence. I learnt an awful lot and gained brilliant experience at an award-winning spa.

“It’s also great that I can now help Charlotte and guide her while she too works towards her qualifications.”