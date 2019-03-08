Advanced search

Free parking at two Weston car parks in run up to Christmas

PUBLISHED: 14:20 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 04 November 2019

Parking fines will not be dished out in North Somerset or Sedgemoor car parks at weekends in the run up to Christmas. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Parking fines will not be dished out in North Somerset or Sedgemoor car parks at weekends in the run up to Christmas. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Motorists will be able to park for free in Weston at weekends in the run up to Christmas.

North Somerset Council announced on Monday it would again give drivers an early present by relaxing charges on the five Saturdays in the run up to Christmas, beginning on November 23.

Cllr Mark Canniford said: "We all know that high streets across the country are having a tough time of it at the moment as shopping habits change and we want to support our businesses.

"This is in response to meetings and discussions with local retailers and we are therefore pleased to offer free parking in the run-up to Christmas to our residents and visitors.

"This is just one of a number of initiatives we're working on to drive new life into the town centre.

"These include holding more events, improving the street scene and action to encourage landlords to let empty space. And making the most of the opportunities that being designated as a Heritage Action Zone brings.

"But these ideas may not generate opportunities if people don't shop locally."

The offer applies to Carlton Street and Grove car parks.

Sedgemoor District Council is carrying out a similar measure on the final three Saturdays.

