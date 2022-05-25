How you can keep your mobile charged at Glastonbury 2022

More than 200 terabytes of data - the equivalent of looking at 8 billion Instagram posts - will be used at this year's Glastonbury Festival, it has been estimated.

Mobile firm EE - technology partner of the event - has predicted a 93% rise in data being used by festival goers next month, as Glastonbury returns for the first time since 2019.

And to help people share such an extraordinary amount of information, the network said it is bringing a superfast network to Worthy Farm, in Pilton, Somerset, across June 22 to 26.

To keep attendees connected throughout the weekend, EE will be installing seven temporary masts, adding to the two permanent sites previously installed to cover the farm.

Also on site will be the EE Recharge Tent – in the Glade area - helping fans stay charged up throughout the weekend.

Open from Thursday to Sunday 10am to 10pm, the EE Recharge Tent will have chargers which are free to all, regardless of network.

Wireless and USB-C charging stations will also charge compatible phones in under 30 minutes, taking the stress away from running out of battery, losing friends or not being able to snap photos and send messages during the weekend’s festivities.

Meanwhile, the official Glastonbury 2022 app, developed in partnership with EE, will be available to download in June, allowing music fans the opportunity to plan their line up and find their way around the site.

Glastonbury organiser, Emily Eavis, said: "We're really pleased to announce EE as our technology partner for the seventh year running, providing the best possible network for our rural site, as well as free charging facilities and the official app."

The continued rise of social networks, messaging apps and live video streaming means that the amount of data used around the festival has increased year on year.

In 2019, 103.6 terabytes of data was used over the festival by Glastonbury goers sharing pictures and videos of their festival memories, streaming content and keeping up to date with events away from the event.

EE predicts this figure will once again skyrocket with a 93% increase, to more than 200 terabytes of data, equivalent to viewing 8 billion Instagram posts or 6 million downloads surpassing 2019’s data record of 100 terabytes of data being used.

Pete Jeavons, marketing and communications director at EE, said: "Over the years we have worked with the team at Glastonbury to use our technology to improve the experience of festival goers – whether that’s keeping your phone charged, getting in touch with friends at the festival or sharing memories with those that aren’t there.

"With the increasing data demands seen at live events across the country, we are working hard at Worthy Farm to make sure we have a network in place that can cope with these demands."