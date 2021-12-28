New round of grants for hospitality and leisure firms

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. (Photo by LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) - Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Leisure and hospitality businesses in North Somerset will be able to apply for a new round of support grants from next month.

Last week, the Chancellor announced that £683 million of targeted grants will be made available for hospitality and leisure businesses in England.

Grant recipients must be solvent businesses, and ratepayers from either the hospitality or leisure sector including pubs, hotels, restaurants, bars, cinemas or amusement parks.

The grants are paid per premises and the amount paid will vary depending on the rateable value of each eligible premises:

Rateable value Grant value

£0 - £15K £2,700

£15K – £51K £4,000

> £51k £6,000

For non-rated businesses a further £102 million of discretionary grant funding will be provided to local authorities in England to support similar non-rated businesses via the Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) fund.

An extra £30 million of funding will be made available through the Culture Recovery Fund to support organisations in England such as theatres, orchestras and museums through the winter.

North Somerset Council is awaiting detailed guidance for the above schemes and will open an application process as soon as possible in January 2022.