News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Business

New round of grants for hospitality and leisure firms

person

Paul Jones

Published: 9:37 AM December 28, 2021
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. (Photo by LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) - Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Leisure and hospitality businesses in North Somerset will be able to apply for a new round of support grants from next month.

Last week, the Chancellor announced that £683 million of targeted grants will be made available for hospitality and leisure businesses in England. 

Grant recipients must be solvent businesses, and ratepayers from either the hospitality or leisure sector including pubs, hotels, restaurants, bars, cinemas or amusement parks.

The grants are paid per premises and the amount paid will vary depending on the rateable value of each eligible premises:

Rateable value    Grant value
£0 - £15K             £2,700
£15K – £51K       £4,000
> £51k                  £6,000

For non-rated businesses a further £102 million of discretionary grant funding will be provided to local authorities in England to support similar non-rated businesses via the Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) fund.

An extra £30 million of funding will be made available through the Culture Recovery Fund to support organisations in England such as theatres, orchestras and museums through the winter. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Weston woman lost FIVE STONE - and is now premier league netball player!
  2. 2 Woodspring Priory: The trials and tribulations
  3. 3 Woman dies after being struck by ad board on Weston Grand Pier
  1. 4 Winners of Burnham & Highbridge Christmas lights competition revealed
  2. 5 Weston man lands Doctor Who role after answering Facebook ad
  3. 6 Ex-convict temporary housing
  4. 7 Best walking spots in Somerset, as told by a 1927 guide book
  5. 8 REVEALED: How a secret military base lost explosives near Weston in 2002
  6. 9 Investigation underway as multiple women report man following them
  7. 10 Hayvood Village go into new year as only side unbeaten in Weston & District League

North Somerset Council is awaiting detailed guidance for the above schemes and will open an application process as soon as possible in January 2022.  

Weston-super-Mare News
Clevedon News
Nailsea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

HGV lorries from development cause problems for road users

Weston College

Weston College to help train 5,000 HGV drivers for FREE

Carrington Walker

person
Firefighters extinguished the fire.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters called to Worle train incident

Carrington Walker

person
Haven Holiday Village Burnham GSV

Holiday park submits 'modernisation' plans

Paul Jones

person
Backwell urges North Somerset to adopt civil parking enforcement.

North Somerset Council

Double yellow lines to be removed in areas of Weston

Carrington Walker

person