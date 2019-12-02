Advanced search

Hairdresser converts shed into salon

PUBLISHED: 19:00 02 December 2019

Gina Armal and her daughter raising funds for Weston Hospicecare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Gina Armal and her daughter raising funds for Weston Hospicecare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A hairdresser has opened up her own salon in her garden shed.

Gina Armal in her salon with customer Sharon Reason. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Gina Armal has set up Creations By Gina in her garden in Westbrook Road.

Gina used to work as a hairdresser for Broad Street Hair, before she took a break to work with adults with learning difficulties.

She said: "I realised hairdressing was my passion and decided to work for myself.

"I absolutely love it and I've had so much good feedback about what a lovely atmosphere there is.

Gina Armal and her daughter raising funds for Weston Hospicecare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"It took about six months to convert it into a salon with the help of Apex Building Services."

Gina offers cuts, colours and blow drys as well as head massages

Creations By Gina is open every weekday, every other Saturday and late on Thursdays.

She said: "I want to say a huge thank you to my friend Sharon Reason, my children Kye, Molly and Alice and Edd Plested-ferris who did the flooring and electrics for the salon."

