Advanced search

Hairdressing duo opens hair salon

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 November 2019

Kimberley Hunt, Kaitlin Haskell and Emily Jones at The Salon at Railway Wharf.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Kimberley Hunt, Kaitlin Haskell and Emily Jones at The Salon at Railway Wharf.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A skilled pair of professional hairdressers have opened a village salon this week.

Kimberley Hunt, Kaitlin Haskell and Emily Jones at The Salon at Railway Wharf.Picture: MARK ATHERTONKimberley Hunt, Kaitlin Haskell and Emily Jones at The Salon at Railway Wharf.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Emily Jones and Kimberley Hunt held an open night at their shop in Wrington, The Salon at Railway Wharf, on November 15.

The salon, between Station Road and Westward Close, officially opened on Monday, after the pair spent two weeks renovating the former office space at Railway Wharf before the big reveal.

The announcement received high praise on social media, as people congratulated the pair on their success, as well as highlighting the professional and stylish look of the shop.

Emily said: "Kim and I both live and have worked in Wrington and we decided now is the right time to open our hair salon.

"It's a really nice, friendly place, and you really feel like a part of the community here.

"I thought if we were going to start a business anywhere, we should start somewhere special."

The pair have a combined 30 years of hairdressing experience between them, and offer haircuts to people of all ages at the salon.

Emily and Kim also run barber nights on Thursdays from 5.30-7.30pm and recently hired an apprentice, Kaitlin, who is also from the village.

Emily continued: "Kim grew up in Wrington, and I've just moved to the village from Winscombe.

"We worked together at another salon in Wrington, and since then we got to know each other and became friends.

"We wouldn't have thought to start the business without the other one, and we thought, why not? Let's give it a go."

The pair were handed the keys to the former office building at the beginning of the month and worked nights and weekends to refurbish the shop in time for its opening day.

Kim and Emily both have partners in the building trade, and have thanked their friends and family for their help to support the project.

The Salon at Railway Wharf opens 9.30am-5.30pm weekdays and 9am-noon on Saturdays. The salon is closed on Sundays.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Firefighters find cannabis plants in house fire as Milton Road remains closed

Crews are tackling a fire in Bathurst Road. Picture: Vicky Angear

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Huge music festival played by Stormzy and Lily Allen set to relocate to North Somerset

‘Ashton Court Mansion, Bristol’ © Anguskirk, Flickr

Body found in house fire

A body was found following a house fire in Bleadon yesterday morning (Thursday). Picture: Google Street View

Indicative Banwell bypass route revealed as villagers tell of ‘delight’

The indicative route of the Banwell bypass in North Somerset Council's Local Plan. Picture: Google

Most Read

Firefighters find cannabis plants in house fire as Milton Road remains closed

Crews are tackling a fire in Bathurst Road. Picture: Vicky Angear

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Huge music festival played by Stormzy and Lily Allen set to relocate to North Somerset

‘Ashton Court Mansion, Bristol’ © Anguskirk, Flickr

Body found in house fire

A body was found following a house fire in Bleadon yesterday morning (Thursday). Picture: Google Street View

Indicative Banwell bypass route revealed as villagers tell of ‘delight’

The indicative route of the Banwell bypass in North Somerset Council's Local Plan. Picture: Google

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Domestic abuse group set up in Weston to help victims from LGBTQ+ community

Steve Mellor who has started a new domestic abuse awareness group. . Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hairdressing duo opens hair salon

Kimberley Hunt, Kaitlin Haskell and Emily Jones at The Salon at Railway Wharf.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Stars of Time comic con returns to Weston

Stars of Time Film and Comic Con at Westons Tropicana.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Live-saving equipment installed at Worle church

A defibrillator has been installed at St Marks Church. Picture: Josie Howard

Picture Past: November 21, 2019

A total of £252 was raised by Worle Methodist Church at their annual Autumn Bazaar. Sunday School superintendant Mr.J. Morris with pupils Naomi Reynolds, Andrew Robinson, Sally Smith and Carol Skidmore. Picture: WESTON MERCURY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists