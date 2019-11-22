Hairdressing duo opens hair salon
PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 November 2019
Archant
A skilled pair of professional hairdressers have opened a village salon this week.
Emily Jones and Kimberley Hunt held an open night at their shop in Wrington, The Salon at Railway Wharf, on November 15.
The salon, between Station Road and Westward Close, officially opened on Monday, after the pair spent two weeks renovating the former office space at Railway Wharf before the big reveal.
The announcement received high praise on social media, as people congratulated the pair on their success, as well as highlighting the professional and stylish look of the shop.
Emily said: "Kim and I both live and have worked in Wrington and we decided now is the right time to open our hair salon.
"It's a really nice, friendly place, and you really feel like a part of the community here.
"I thought if we were going to start a business anywhere, we should start somewhere special."
The pair have a combined 30 years of hairdressing experience between them, and offer haircuts to people of all ages at the salon.
Emily and Kim also run barber nights on Thursdays from 5.30-7.30pm and recently hired an apprentice, Kaitlin, who is also from the village.
Emily continued: "Kim grew up in Wrington, and I've just moved to the village from Winscombe.
"We worked together at another salon in Wrington, and since then we got to know each other and became friends.
"We wouldn't have thought to start the business without the other one, and we thought, why not? Let's give it a go."
The pair were handed the keys to the former office building at the beginning of the month and worked nights and weekends to refurbish the shop in time for its opening day.
Kim and Emily both have partners in the building trade, and have thanked their friends and family for their help to support the project.
The Salon at Railway Wharf opens 9.30am-5.30pm weekdays and 9am-noon on Saturdays. The salon is closed on Sundays.