Somerset cement company acquires Italian partner in major merger

Highbridge based Briarwood has acquired Landini SPA. Archant

A fibre cement sheet company has acquired an Italian manufacturing company in a major deal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Briarwood Products, based at Walrow Industrial Estate in Commerce Way, Highbridge, has announced it has acquired Italian manufacturer Landini.

For decades, the two firms worked in partnership to develop a combination of materials to produce a fibre cement sheet called Eurosix, which is specifically designed for the British market.

Briarwood said its acquisition of the entire Landini production facility, in Fabbrico Italy, and its 140 staff, is a natural progression for the growing company.

A Briarwood spokesman said: “Now with three fibre cement production lines, two metal roll-forming lines and three dedicated paint lines, the consolidated product range of Briarwood and Landini SPA provides complete roofing solutions, as well as chimney systems, rainwater treatment and complementary building products.”

Briarwood director Oliver Janes called the merger a ‘momentous step’ for the company, which would allow them to create a ‘seamless supply chain of the finest roofing systems and building products for the agricultural, industrial and domestic sectors’.

Mr Janes said: “This opportunity couldn’t have presented at a better time for Briarwood. Operating our own factory seemed like the obvious next step for us.

“Now we have complete control over the entire production and supply process ensuring we can provide the most time and cost-efficient solution to our customers.”

Landini’s Marisa Mattace added: “We feel confident that Landini will be in good hands with Oliver and the Briarwood team.

“We are fortunate to have enjoyed a close relationship with the Briarwood Family and we feel assured that the fibre cement production will continue to be actively customer-focused and innovative, with the additional benefits of dealing with an experienced manufacturer who is also an industry-leading roofing solutions provider.”

The brand will remain as Briarwood in the UK and Ireland but be rebranded Landini Briarwood overseas.