Garden centre opens GOLF COURSE for shoppers

person

Paul Jones

Published: 9:42 AM July 1, 2022
The mini golf course at Hillier Garden Centre Cheddar

The mini golf course at Hillier Garden Centre Cheddar - Credit: Hillier

Bargain hunters can become birdie hunters at a Somerset garden centre after it opened an adventure GOLF COURSE.

The nine-hole attraction has opened at the Hillier Garden Centre in Cheddar ahead of the summer holidays, aiming to give visitors some fun entertainment as they browse.

Bosses also say it's the perfect way to keep children occupied while families look around, or visit the Mulberry & Thyme Restaurant.

The course weaves through planted areas of shrubs and trees, grown at the Hillier nursery itself, and even features sunflower and carrot-themed holes.

The course at Hillier Cheddar features a carrot-themed hole

The course at Hillier Cheddar features a carrot-themed hole - Credit: Hillier


Each round costs £3.50 per person, or £12 for a family of four. Players can just turn up as advanced booking isn’t required.

The centre is in Draycott Road, Cheddar, on the southern edge of the Mendip Hills. 

Part of the Hillier family since 2019, the centre has undergone a complete transformation in recent years with the new mini golf being the latest addition. 

The garden centre and mini golf are open Monday to Saturday, 9.30am to 4.30pm, and Sunday from 10.30am to 4pm. Parking is free.

For further information about Hillier visit www.hillier.co.uk.

A round costs £3.50 per person

A round costs £3.50 per person - Credit: Hillier


