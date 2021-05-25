Hundreds attend recruitment event as firm announces post Covid-19 expansion 

Published: 12:18 PM May 25, 2021

More than 500 people applied for roles during a three-day recruitment event at the Ascot Group’s new facilities near Worle railway station in Weston.

The company announced plans to create 200 high quality jobs in management, digital marketing, web design, software, media and PR, as well as call-centre and customer services.

Groups of five people were shown around the new head office throughout the three-day event, with an opportunity to learn about various roles and answer questions.

Ascot Group chief executive Andrew Scott said: “This was a hugely successful recruitment event. We have been stunned but delighted at the level of interest from local people.

“It is clear that North Somerset is brimming with talented, experienced people and many of them are facing a stressful and expensive commute to Bristol, Bath or Aztec West.

“Current thinking says successful tech or media firms need to be in the big cities, but we believe a great business is about people, not location.

“We aim to create a brighter future for Weston and its communities with an inspirational workplace, culture and aspirations.”

The Ascot Group is one of the South West’s fastest growing firms in recent years.

It recently purchased its third site at Worle Park Way and the new base also features an onsite gym, a café and lounge, and a happiness-boosting indoor ‘living wall’ to promote physical and mental wellbeing.

Hundreds of people attended the recruitment event. - Credit: Shane Dean

A new Ascot Academy will train up hundreds of young people into quality apprenticeships and trainee roles in media, marketing and technology.

Andrew added: “In a post-Covid world, having workplaces that are enriching the happiness, physical and mental health of people is absolutely essential.

“We want people to ditch the commute and work local – it saves money, is better for the environment, reduces stress and gives people more time to spend with family and friends.”

Jobs are available from junior level up to senior executive and technical roles, and the firm hopes to attract local people with features like on-site parking, bike racks and electric vehicle charging points.

The Ascot Group currently employs 80 people across three sites in Worle and has clients all over the world. It chose Worle Park Way as its UK base due to the strategic location next to the train station, motorway network and Bristol International Airport.