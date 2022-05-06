News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston jobs at risk as McColl's faces administration

Paul Jones

Published: 9:34 AM May 6, 2022
McColl's in Weston High Street

McColl's in Weston High Street - Credit: Google

Dozens of jobs in Weston could be at risk as convenience store chain McColl's looked set to go into administration.

The chain, which has six branches in Weston, said it was "increasingly likely" it would fall into administration, unless fresh investment can be found.

And it said discussions trying to secure the future of the business were ongoing.

McColl's employs more than 16,000 across the country.

In Weston, it has stores in Aller Parade, Devonshire Road, High Street, Locking Road and in Worle.

