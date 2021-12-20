Weston mortgage broker gives 17,000 days of clean water in kindness drive

The Key Solutions team gives back through its work - Credit: Heidin Burton ABIPP

A Weston mortgage broker has donated more than 17,000 days of clean water, 1,200 days of medical care and 1,300 days of education to people in need around the world in the last 15 months.

Key Solutions has also recently planted 495 trees and provided beds, hot meals and showers to 63 homeless individuals in Bristol.

The firm, which covers the South West, makes charitable donations for each new client in its continuing drive to make a real difference to the community, as well as donating £1 to housing and homelessness charity Shelter for every mortgage that completes.

Anna Pepler, the company’s people and partnerships director, said: “Helping our customers reach their goals is what Key Solutions has been built on for the last 25 years and we also strive to help the wider community too.

“We see our business as a force for good and we want to make sure that every time we do business something amazing happens.”

Giving back is in Key Solutions’ DNA and for existing clients, every time the company helps someone obtain a mortgage they donate to three more causes, she said.

For more information on Key Solutions, call 01934 520777 or visit www.ksmortgages.co.uk.