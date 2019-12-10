Weston pub reopens after refurbishment
PUBLISHED: 15:52 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 10 December 2019
Archant
The Landing Light in Weston has officially reopened with a ceremony for veterans.
The pub closed its doors to the public in mid-November to undergo a complete refurbishment and now has a brand new décor, inside and outside, as well as a newly-designed bar area which showcases the array of drinks available.
The opening on December 4 saw mayor Mark Canniford officially cut the ribbon.
To help mark the occasion chairman of the local RAF charity, Iain Norris, and fellow veterans were invited to help celebrate as the revamped pub is on the old RAF Locking base.
Pub manager, Stephen Metcalf, said: "The focus of the refurbishment has remained on quality and creating a relaxed environment everyone can feel comfortable in, even our customers' dogs who are now also welcome.
"We can't wait to show it off and for everyone to see all the hard work that has gone into it."