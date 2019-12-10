Advanced search

Weston pub reopens after refurbishment

PUBLISHED: 15:52 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 10 December 2019

Stephen Metcalf and staff of the Landing Light pub after its refurbishment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Stephen Metcalf and staff of the Landing Light pub after its refurbishment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Landing Light in Weston has officially reopened with a ceremony for veterans.

Preview of the Landing Light pub after its refurbishment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The pub closed its doors to the public in mid-November to undergo a complete refurbishment and now has a brand new décor, inside and outside, as well as a newly-designed bar area which showcases the array of drinks available.

The opening on December 4 saw mayor Mark Canniford officially cut the ribbon.

To help mark the occasion chairman of the local RAF charity, Iain Norris, and fellow veterans were invited to help celebrate as the revamped pub is on the old RAF Locking base.

Preview of the Landing Light pub after its refurbishment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Preview of the Landing Light pub after its refurbishment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pub manager, Stephen Metcalf, said: "The focus of the refurbishment has remained on quality and creating a relaxed environment everyone can feel comfortable in, even our customers' dogs who are now also welcome.

"We can't wait to show it off and for everyone to see all the hard work that has gone into it."

Preview of the Landing Light pub after its refurbishment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Preview of the Landing Light pub after its refurbishment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Preview of the Landing Light pub after its refurbishment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Preview of the Landing Light pub after its refurbishment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

