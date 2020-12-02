Weston shop offering personalised fudge gift boxes

Published: 10:00 AM December 2, 2020

People can order fudge gift boxes to be delivered to loved ones. - Credit: Holly Francis

Shoppers can treat their loved ones to handmade fudge gift boxes, thanks to a new letter box service.

The Beach Hut in Weston's Royal Parade now offers handmade fudge with 25 different flavours for fans to choose from.

Tom with the handmade fudge at the Beach Hut. - Credit: Archant

The shop also launched a Letter Box Fudge Service to enable people to order online and have the gift boxes delivered to them.

Customers can personalise the gift boxes with different flavours including Baileys, Oreo, Turkish Delight, strawberry, gin and lime and cider and choose the date they would like it to be delivered.

The tempting treats have proved hugely popular since they were introduced in the store earlier this year.

To find out more, log on to www.johnsshop.co.uk/fudge