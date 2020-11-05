Weston café selling essential items and takeaway food during lockdown

Loves Café in Weston is resuming its takeaway service and selling essential items to support the community and local producers as the country goes into lockdown.

Restaurants, bars and pubs are to close for four weeks, but under the new restrictions they can still provide takeaway and delivery services.

Loves, in West Street, will open at lunch times on Thursday to Sunday so people can pick up healthy meals, coffees and baked goods, including birthday cakes.

The café will also be selling a variety of essential items and offering takeaway services on Friday nights.

Owner Anna Southwell said: “The shop will open at lunchtimes from Thursday to Sunday for people to come and get takeaway wholefood, lunches and coffees and cakes.

“We will have essential items for sale too so people don’t have to go to the supermarkets – things such as bread, fruit and vegetables, beans, pulses, pastas and baking ingredients.

“If people need items delivering to their homes due to their limitations then please get in touch and we will drop it round on our electric bike where possible.”

Loves Café has purchased an eco-bike thanks to a sustainable transport grant from North Somerset Council.

This will enable staff to deliver takeaways on Friday nights – alternating between Middle Eastern food, Indian dishes, Mexican meals and tapas – and plant-based Sunday roasts.

People can also order plant-based, home-cooked ready meals which can be reheated at home, along with Sosij rolls, cakes and brownies.

Customers must order via the website by 5pm on Wednesday for Friday collections.

Loves is also selling seasonal veg boxes with added essential items from local producers such as Bath Culture House and Herby 4.

People can order online by 5pm on Tuesdays for Saturday collections.

Anna said: “By continuing to offer these services, not only are we keeping our customers fed, but also keeping our little corner of the economy going.

“We continue to use our suppliers, who in turn use their suppliers, and so on.

“It’s important to us that people know we are here for them if they need us for anything and hope that people will get in touch if they need an extra helping hand.”

Loves Cafe was one of a number of businesses who help to provide school meals to families during the half term.

Anna and her chef Laurie delivered 100 hot lunches to people in Weston who got in touch to ask for help.