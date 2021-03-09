Management buy-out of North Somerset recruitment firm

Published: 8:23 AM March 9, 2021

Bosses at a recruitment company in Weston have carried out a management buy-out of the firm.

Managing director Richard Buchanan has been joined by fellow director, Rob Dyer who both led the deal and acquired 100 per cent shareholding of the business.

Abatec Recruitment, in Oldmixon Crescent, was established more than 30 years ago and has grown to a £10milliom business which supports its customers with temporary, permanent and contract staff, supplying the construction and engineering markets.

Weston MP, John Penrose, met with the owners outside Abatec House to congratulate them.

Richard Buchanan said: “I’m thrilled that after such an uncertain year we were in a position to proceed and buy the business. We have an excellent management team in place who will ensure we deliver for our customers.”

Rob added: “We are proud to take ownership of such a well-known local business, we have both worked for Abatec in excess of 15 years and this is an excellent opportunity for us.”