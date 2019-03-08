Advanced search

Your chance to meet top TV chef Marco Pierre White at his popular restaurant

PUBLISHED: 13:00 07 August 2019

Marco Pierre White.

NEILPHILLIPS

A famous TV chef will be in North Somerset later this month to meet fans at his highly-rated eatery.

Marco Pierre White will pay a visit to his steakhouse restaurant - based at DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House in Congresbury -for a lunch and dinner service on August 22.

He will meet and greet diners, sign copies of his books and talk about the steakhouse's exciting new menu.

There will be twists on popular dishes including burgers, steaks and soups - and there will also be more vegan and vegetarian options available.

Restaurant manager Krisztian Komar is looking forward to the visit.

He said: "Marco has a lot of charisma and is wonderful with the public so we're really looking forward to welcoming him back.

"People don't realise how hands-on and involved he is and they're often surprised to see how much he cares about making sure the menu and restaurant are spot on."

