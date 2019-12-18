McDonald's supports foodbank for the fifth year

McDonald's donated a cheque to Weston foodbank Archant

McDonald's has donated more than £1,000 to the foodbank following fundraising efforts.

Lambtrad, the group which runs three of the restaurants in Weston, handed Weston Foodbank, in North Street, £1,138.

The drive-thru businesses, in Winterstoke Road and Worle's Queensway, donated £1 for every car that passed through on one day.

The town centre premises, in Regent Street, also donated £1 for every transaction that was made on that day.

The restaurant also accepted donations of dried and tinned foods from November 30 to December 7.

This is the fifth year the franchise has supported the foodbank.

A spokesman from the foodbank said: "We cannot thank Lambtrad enough for supporting us with the festive fundraiser over the past five years.

"And of course, thank you to all their customers who donated."