Mobile takeaway van to serve treats to Weston workers
PUBLISHED: 16:55 21 October 2019
Archant
A mobile takeaway van will serve workers' treats in Weston.
North Somerset Council granted permission for Sue Millard to park a Munchbase catering van on the forecourt of Buildbase, in Searle Court.
The van will be based at the site for a temporary period of five years and will serve hot takeaways to the employees and customers of the surrounding retail units.
The van will operate from 7am-2pm Monday to Saturday and will employ one full-time and one part-time member of staff.
Weston Town Council submitted a neutral response and no objections were made.
The site is surrounded by a range of units including Tyre Truck Specialists and Edmundson Electrical.
A North Somerset Council report said: "The application site is within a flood zone, however the van is considered to be less vulnerable in the event of a flood.
"There are no nearby neighbours who would be adversely affected by the proposed development."