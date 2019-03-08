Advanced search

Mobile takeaway van to serve treats to Weston workers

PUBLISHED: 16:55 21 October 2019

A Munchbase van will be based on the Buildbase forecourt.

Archant

A mobile takeaway van will serve workers' treats in Weston.

North Somerset Council granted permission for Sue Millard to park a Munchbase catering van on the forecourt of Buildbase, in Searle Court.

The van will be based at the site for a temporary period of five years and will serve hot takeaways to the employees and customers of the surrounding retail units.

The van will operate from 7am-2pm Monday to Saturday and will employ one full-time and one part-time member of staff.

Weston Town Council submitted a neutral response and no objections were made.

The site is surrounded by a range of units including Tyre Truck Specialists and Edmundson Electrical.

A North Somerset Council report said: "The application site is within a flood zone, however the van is considered to be less vulnerable in the event of a flood.

"There are no nearby neighbours who would be adversely affected by the proposed development."

