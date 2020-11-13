Nailsea pub delivering meals to struggling families in lockdown

Published: 9:12 AM November 13, 2020

A popular Nailsea pub has committed itself to once again deliver meals for vulnerable people during the second lockdown.

The Moorend Spout, in Union Street, cooked meals and delivered them to people in North Somerset throughout the original lockdown.

Owner Sharon Beardshaw stated the pub was more than happy to continue its deliveries.

Sharon said: “We will still be open for delivery and takeaways – looking to help out those who need us. The delivery service will mainly cater to those in Nailsea and Backwell.”

The Moorend Spout has coped well since the first lockdown, according to Sharon.

However, she believes many may not know about the costs of running a business during the coronavirus pandemic. She said: “I think pubs were treated a bit unfairly the first time around.

“The odds are stacked against us – footfall has been steady but the second lockdown will 100 per cent damage the hospitality sector.

“While all of this is going on, businesses have had to continue paying full rent with little income.”

The UK Government announced that the second lockdown will run until December 2.

With this, it was also announced that the furlough scheme would continue until March 2021, something the business will have to utilise.

Sharon said: “We will be using the furlough scheme throughout the month.

“Our staff have been fantastic throughout the pandemic. We cannot thank them enough. The same goes for our loyal customers - they have been very supportive, we appreciate it.”

Takeaway and delivery services will run from Wednesday until Sunday for customers.

On Thursdays, the pub’s box meals are delivered, which include seven freshly cooked meals – a favourite that is always high in demand. Sharon said: “Thursday and Sunday are by far the busiest days in terms of orders.

“The boxes do have to be ordered by Wednesday evening to have them the following day.”

The delivery phone lines run from Wednesday until Sunday every week and people can book by calling 01275 855336.

The pub has also been helping struggling families during the pandemic by offering packed lunches to schoolchildren during the half-term.