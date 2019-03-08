Colleagues raise hundreds for cancer charity in Race for Life

The team from Nationwide Building Society in Weston who took part in the Race for Life. Archant

A team of 12 staff from a Weston building society remembered lost loved ones as they took part in the Race for Life.

Colleagues from Nationwide Building Society, in High Street, took on the 5km race in Weston-super-Mare to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Nicola Holland, from Nationwide, said: "The charity is close to the hearts of a lot of the staff as we have all directly or indirectly been affected by cancer.

"My choir friend lost her fight with cancer only a couple of months ago so I raced with her name on my back. Other colleagues also raced for friends and family members.

"We all found it hugely uplifting and there was a sense of pride and togetherness when we crossed the finish line.

"We were extremely pleased to have raised £1105.50 and £190 gift aid. This is thanks to our friends, families and members of Nationwide who were very generous in supporting us."