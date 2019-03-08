Advanced search

Colleagues raise hundreds for cancer charity in Race for Life

PUBLISHED: 14:00 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 25 June 2019

The team from Nationwide Building Society in Weston who took part in the Race for Life.

The team from Nationwide Building Society in Weston who took part in the Race for Life.

Archant

A team of 12 staff from a Weston building society remembered lost loved ones as they took part in the Race for Life.

Colleagues from Nationwide Building Society, in High Street, took on the 5km race in Weston-super-Mare to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Nicola Holland, from Nationwide, said: "The charity is close to the hearts of a lot of the staff as we have all directly or indirectly been affected by cancer.

"My choir friend lost her fight with cancer only a couple of months ago so I raced with her name on my back. Other colleagues also raced for friends and family members.

"We all found it hugely uplifting and there was a sense of pride and togetherness when we crossed the finish line.

"We were extremely pleased to have raised £1105.50 and £190 gift aid. This is thanks to our friends, families and members of Nationwide who were very generous in supporting us."

Most Read

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

Weston-super-Mare’s land train sold

Weston's land train.

Red Arrows Weston Air Festival display cut short due to bad weather

The RAF Red Arrows display was cut short due to poor weather. Picture: Christopher Field.

IN PICTURES: Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend a huge success

The Team Raven at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box

Storm warning for Monday as Sunday’s forecast improves

Worle High Street was flooded in a storm on June 7. Picture: Timmay Curtis

