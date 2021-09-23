Family-run business opens new tile and paving showroom

Published: 2:00 PM September 23, 2021

A new stone tile and paving showroom has been opened in North Somerset by a company passionate about the use of natural materials.

The facility is home to Natural Stone Consulting, a family-run business which sources and sells stone tiles, paving and bespoke items to homeowners and trade clients across the UK.

Company directors, Andy and Sam Brindle from Portishead, were looking for a suitable new premises within a reasonable commute when they spotted the perfect building available in Wick St Lawrence near Weston.

Sam, a former editor of the North Somerset Times, said: “The building is a former stables and has loads of natural light, which is perfect for displaying our products.

“Also being positioned in a rural spot but easily accessible from the M5 meant the location also fitted our business so well.

“This new showroom is in addition to our other base, which is in Newbury, and allows us to showcase our materials to clients from across the South West and further afield.”

Natural Stone Consulting sells a range of stone tile and paving options suitable for inside and outside. The team work with both homeowners and also trade clients to supply tiles for residential and commercial projects.

Inside the new showroom. - Credit: Samantha Brindle

The new showroom has opened its doors after a family effort to get it ready.

Sam added: “Despite the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic, we are very grateful for the fact our business faired well during that time and was able to continue to grow.

“We are so pleased to begin welcoming customers into the new space and it has been wonderful to see it all come together.

“We will be welcoming clients on an appointment-only basis to ensure they have our undivided attention when choosing a material which is likely to be a considerable investment within their project. We would encourage anyone interested to please get in touch to find out how we can help in their search.”

Appointments at the new showroom can be booked online at www.naturalstoneconsulting.co.uk