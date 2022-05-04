News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
New garden-themed café welcomes visitors in Weston

Charlie Williams

Published: 12:39 PM May 4, 2022
Updated: 12:47 PM May 4, 2022
Enchanted Retreat, St James Street, Weston. 

A sparkling new café has opened in town, becoming the latest eatery to hit the streets of Weston.

Located opposite the Dolphin Square complex on St James Street, Enchanted Retreat offers a quirky way of dining out on a budget, according to the family team in charge. 

It's run by an experienced mother and daughter and features a mystical garden theme throughout.

Inside Enchanted Retreat, St James Street, Weston. 

Sue Tucker, aged 58, and Selina Williams, aged 39, opened their café earlier this year. They say their focus is on providing customers with a 'unique dining experience' where being served a coffee or cake 'isn't like any other in town'. 

When the food is delivered, it plays on the fairy tale vibes with woodland ornaments, fairy tea cups and toadstools. 

The handmade scones at Enchanted Retreat has also become a firm favourite. One customer, Rainy Knight, said: "They were the best scones I've ever eaten." 

Sue said: "We wanted to create something different for our customers and out of the ordinary.

Some of the goodies on offer at Enchanted Retreat, St James Street, Weston. 

"Everyone can come together and enjoy themselves somewhere distinct from the usual Costa Coffee which seems to be on every other corner. 

"Please come and try us, we're independent, very friendly, reasonably priced and everything's locally sourced."

Enchanted Retreat also holds parties and baby showers too. 

The café is open from 9am with a loose closing time at 3.30pm everyday, except on Sundays. It can also be found on Just Eat. 

Enchanted Retreat, St James Street, Weston. 

