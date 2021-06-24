News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
New card and gift shop to open in Weston retail park

Vicky Angear

Published: 9:17 AM June 24, 2021   
Flowerdown Retail Park

A new branch of the Card Factory is opening at Flowerdown Retail Park. - Credit: Google

A card and gift retailer is opening a new store at Flowerdown Retail Park in Weston-super-Mare this Saturday. 

Card Factory, which already has a branch in the Sovereign Shopping Centre in Weston town centre, is opening a new store at the retail park in Aisecombe Way, creating four to eight new jobs for Weston.

The shop, which sells party supplies, gifts and stationary, is taking over the vacant building previously used by Carphone Warehouse, next to Costa Coffee.

Following the announcement, Card Factory’s retail director, Steve Lilley said: “Our team has been working incredibly hard to prepare for this new opening and we’re so excited to be launching a Card Factory store in Weston-super-Mare, especially due to the difficult economic environment retailers have experienced recently. 

“As with all of our physical stores, safety is the number one priority as we welcome customers through our doors, so we would like to reassure everyone that we have a strict social distancing policy and regular cleaning regime to ensure the safety of both our customers and colleagues.”   

